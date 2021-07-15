Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.