Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Raised by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up 4.1% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alcoa worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 72,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,494. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

