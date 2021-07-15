Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $35.21. Alector shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 4,509 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 1,119.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

