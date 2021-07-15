Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

