Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
