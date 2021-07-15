Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.