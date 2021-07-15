Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.94

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.94 and last traded at C$18.92, with a volume of 861508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.79. The firm has a market cap of C$11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8004283 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

