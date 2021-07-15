Alien Worlds Hits Market Capitalization of $234.09 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 203.8% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $234.09 million and approximately $757.57 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars.

