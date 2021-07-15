Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.85

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 6884424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

