Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $611.55 and last traded at $611.55. Approximately 2,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 623,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.09.

Specifically, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $597.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

