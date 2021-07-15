Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.79. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands.

ALGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

