Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ANCUF opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

