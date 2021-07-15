Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 11,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,603. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.