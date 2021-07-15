Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANCUF. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of ANCUF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,603. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

