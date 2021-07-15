Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLE opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $813,218.00. Also, SVP Shelley A. Meador sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $759,385.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

