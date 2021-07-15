AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.25

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.45. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 183,516 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.