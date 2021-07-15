AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.25

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.45. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 183,516 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 509,993 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,902 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

