AllianceBlock (ALBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $75.64 million and $1.20 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00862192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,030,583 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

