Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

