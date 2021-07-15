Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $162.71 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $162.71 million and approximately $55.80 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050398 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002472 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002324 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

