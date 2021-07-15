Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,740.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,679 ($21.94), with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.16 million and a PE ratio of 55.74.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

