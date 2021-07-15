Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Cap Tops $15.63 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $15.63 million and $7,108.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

