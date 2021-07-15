Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,619.15. 23,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,458. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,466.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

