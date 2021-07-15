Alpine Global Management, Llc Sells 1,800,000 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $17,946,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIH. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

