Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

