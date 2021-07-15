ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Down 3.1%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.64 and last traded at $69.73. 41,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 144,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.