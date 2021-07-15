Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $343,900.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 729,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.