ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ALXO opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.79. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,777. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

