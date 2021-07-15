Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €160.20 ($188.47) on Thursday. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1 year high of €164.20 ($193.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

