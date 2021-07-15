Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €160.20 ($188.47) on Thursday. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1 year high of €164.20 ($193.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.