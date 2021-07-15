Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMAZ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,409. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile
See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.