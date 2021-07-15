Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMAZ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,409. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

