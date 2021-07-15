Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $20.68 on Thursday, reaching $3,661.00. 71,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

