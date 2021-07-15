Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,677.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

