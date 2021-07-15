AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 486,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,205,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,683. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.