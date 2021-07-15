Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Trimmed by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Amedisys worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $256.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.12. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $900,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

