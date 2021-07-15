Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a P/E ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

