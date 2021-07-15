Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.