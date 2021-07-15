América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

