American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.