American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
