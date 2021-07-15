American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320,737 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $153,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,780 shares of company stock worth $11,674,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

