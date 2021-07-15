American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEP stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

