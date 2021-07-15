American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $644,922.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

