American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. 2,645,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

