American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

