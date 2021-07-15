American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of American Finance Trust worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

