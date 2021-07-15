American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 461,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,004,893.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

