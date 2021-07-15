American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Boston Partners raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,735. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.