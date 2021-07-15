American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

AOUT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 19,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $36.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

