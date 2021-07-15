American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $174.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

