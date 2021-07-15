Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,687 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $104,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.