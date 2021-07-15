Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 389,929 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of AGCO worth $144,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

