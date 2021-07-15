Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 81,566 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $126,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $395,558,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88.

