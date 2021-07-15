Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Regions Financial worth $147,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

